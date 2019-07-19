BJP MLAs to file defamation against Srinivas Gowda

BJP MLA Dr C N Ashwathnarayan said that he and Yelahanka MLA Vishwanath would file a defamation case and breach of privilege motion against Srinivas Gowda's allegations.

He was responding to Gowda's allegations that BJP MLAs Ashwathnarayan, Vishwanath and former MLA C P Yogeeshwar had offered Rs 5 cr to resign from the government.

"Srinivas Gowda had already filed a complaint with ACB and had withdrawn it. He had said that allegations were wrong and gave a written statement," he said.

The coalition MLAs are trying to provoke and BJP legislators will not respond to it, he said.