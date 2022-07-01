BJP mocks Siddaramaiah's birthday bash plan

BJP chief spokesperson M G Mahesh said on Friday that the 'Siddaramotsava', planned by former chief minister Siddaramaiah's supporters for his 75th birthday, "shows the inefficiency of the Congress high command".

Addressing a news conference, Mahesh said that the planned birthday bash is Siddaramaiah's propaganda to project himself as the chief ministerial candidate.

"This move by Siddaramaiah is showing the inefficiency of the Congress high command. Through this celebration, Siddaramaiah is trying to put pressure on the high command. Through this, Siddaramaiah is trying to keep KPCC president D K Shivakumar at bay just as what he did to G Parameshwara," Mahesh charged.

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy calleds Siddaramaiah a "blackmail politician". "Siddaramaiah became chief minister in the past by using his blackmailing tricks," he said.