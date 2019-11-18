BJP moves EC against Satish Jarkiholi, KR Pet JD(S)

The state BJP has filed complaints with the Election Commission against Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi and JD(S) workers from K R Pet constituency, here on Monday.

In the first complaint, they alleged that Satish had violated the model code of conduct by making personal attacks on BJP's Gokak candidate Ramesh Jarkiholi.

"Satish Jarkiholi, who was a minister in the Cong-JD(S) coalition government, claimed that Ramesh became a minister by prostrating in front of Laxmi Hebbalkar. Satish had opposed the move to induct Ramesh into the Cabinet by describing him as mad," the complaint read.

Noting that the personal attack amounted to model code violation, they urged the Election Commission to issue a notice to Satish and restrain him from making such remarks in the future.

In the second complaint, BJP demanded action against supporters of JD(S) candidate from KR Pet. Supporters of B L Devaraj assaulted BJP candidate Narayana Gowda as he arrived to file nomination by hitting him with slippers. At the same time, they also tried to attack Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister J C Madhuswamy, the complaint said.

The BJP state unit also demanded security for Narayana Gowda and action against those responsible for the assault, fearing that such an incident could repeat again in the run up to the elections.