BJP MP welcomes disgruntled Kerala firm to Karnataka

BJP MP welcomes disgruntled Kerala firm Kitex Garments to Karnataka

Kerala CM denied allegations that Kerala not investor friendly

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 10 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 22:12 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Kerala-based garment manufacturer Kitex Garments has been invited by Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar to invest in Karnataka.

The move came close on the heels of Kitex Group locking horns with Kerala Government alleging harassment and withdrawing a Rs 3,500 crore investment proposal. The group also announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana after being welcomed by the Telangana government on Friday.

Also read: Kerala's loss is Telangana's gain: Kitex to invest Rs 1,000 crore in Warangal textile park

Chandrasekhar, who is Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, said in a tweet that he spoke to Kitex Garments managing director Sabu Jacob and offered opportunity to invest in Karnataka with support of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those tagged in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the statements of Kitex Group managing director that Kerala was not investor friendly was a planned move to defame Kerala. In a damage control attempt, Vijayan also pointed out various surveys that projected Kerala as investor friendly. He also listed many measures taken by his government including single window clearance facilities for ease of doing business in Kerala.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
B S Yediyurappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

E-learning: Kids addicted to screens, parents seek help

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

Geo-tourism spots in Northeast to explore post-pandemic

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

In Pics: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Aadhaar helps man reunite with family after 10 years

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Petrol, diesel prices up after fourth hike this week

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Amazon Echo Show 10 review: The best gets better

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

Long wait in immigration likely for athletes: IOA

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

DH Toon | The middle-class is on its own!

 