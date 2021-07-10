BJP MP welcomes disgruntled Kerala firm Kitex Garments to Karnataka

Kerala-based garment manufacturer Kitex Garments has been invited by Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar to invest in Karnataka.

The move came close on the heels of Kitex Group locking horns with Kerala Government alleging harassment and withdrawing a Rs 3,500 crore investment proposal. The group also announced a Rs 1,000 crore investment in Telangana after being welcomed by the Telangana government on Friday.

Chandrasekhar, who is Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, said in a tweet that he spoke to Kitex Garments managing director Sabu Jacob and offered opportunity to invest in Karnataka with support of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Yediyurappa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda were among those tagged in the tweet.

Spoke to Mr Sabu Jacob of Kitex and offered him all support for his industry that provides employment to thousands of Malayalees in Kerala. Have also offered opportunity of investments in Karnataka with full support of CM @BSYBJP @narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @blsanthosh — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) July 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged that the statements of Kitex Group managing director that Kerala was not investor friendly was a planned move to defame Kerala. In a damage control attempt, Vijayan also pointed out various surveys that projected Kerala as investor friendly. He also listed many measures taken by his government including single window clearance facilities for ease of doing business in Kerala.