BJP not to field relatives in MLC polls?

The BJP is said to be considering a plan to not field relatives of ministers, legislators and MPs for the upcoming MLC polls.

This is said to have caused some anxiety among ticket aspirants who happen to be relatives of BJP leaders.

Madikeri MLA Appacchu Ranjan’s relative Sunil Subramani is an incumbent MLC. Another relative Suja Kushalappa is also a ticket aspirant. Apparently, Kushalappa missed the ticket last time. However, the party’s plan to keep away relatives has worried both Sunil and Suja, it is learnt.

Former Legislative Council chairperson D H Shankaramurthy’s son D S Arun has sought a ticket. The no-relatives plan may not apply to Arun since his father has retired from active politics, sources said.

