BJP plans big 2-day campaign blitz across Karnataka

The BJP will launch its two-day Mahaprachar Abhiyan (mega campaign) on April 25, involving more than 150 leaders from the state and Centre who will campaign for the party, which includes going door-to-door.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel told reporters on Monday that the Abhiyan would involve all MPs, state leaders and Union ministers, who will address press conferences, street corner meetings besides holding roadshows in all constituencies.

“Ninety-eight central leaders will fan out across the state for the next two days to take part in the party’s Mahaprachar Abhiyan with an intention to win 150 seats on May 10 Assembly polls here,” Kateel explained.

Also Read | Karnataka polls: Rebels refuse to back out as trouble dogs BJP, Congress

The BJP chief added that the leaders will also address small groups of influencers and intellectuals' meetings.

Election co-in-charge K Annamalai, in a separate press meet, said the leaders will visit Dalit colonies and tandas, Nayaka, Golla and Kuruba Hattis to explain about benefits of the decision to increase reservation to various communities.

Election management committee convener Shobha Karnadlaje told reporters that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign across 35 to 40 constituencies.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be intensely campaigning across the coastal region, Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka,” she said.