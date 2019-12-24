BJP plans mega awareness campaign on Act

Following an emergency meeting convened by the state BJP unit, the party has decided to launch an extensive awareness campaign on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from December 25 to January 15.

Among the events scheduled include mega conventions at Bengaluru, Sindhanuru, Hubballi, Kalaburagi and Mangaluru. Public meetings on the subject will be held in all 30 district centres, apart from conventions in 300 mandalas of the party and visit to 50-60 houses in each of the 58,000 booths in the State, said BJP general secretary N Ravikumar, here on Tuesday.

The party will also open help centres to aid those who have sought citizenship in the country, he said. BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who inaugurated the emergency meet, demanded an answer from the Congress party, blaming it for the violent CAA protests that claimed two lives in Mangaluru.