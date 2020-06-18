BJP releases lists of candidates for legislative council elections in Karnataka

The BJP on Wednesday announced party tickets to former Minister R Shankar, former Minister M T B Nagaraj, and former MLA Sunil Valyapure and Pratap Simha Nayak for Legislative Council Elections scheduled on June 29.

The party announced the candidate list at midnight, since Thursday is the last day for filing nominations.

Former MLA Sunil Valyapure and Pratap Simha Nayak from Dakshina Kannada are party loyalists, while Nagaraj and Shankar are defectors from Congress. Shankar after defecting to BJP did not contest Assembly elections while Nagaraj lost in Hosakote segment from BJP ticket.

Since the party can win 4 seats with its 117 seats in Assembly, it has announced only four candidates.

However, the party did not give tickets to former Minister H Vishwanath and former MLA Miniratna, who are defectors from Congress.

Vishwanath, who defected from JD (S) to BJP lost from Hunsur Assembly segment in bypolls.