BJP sees Kerala govt's hand in stir during BSY visit

With Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa facing protests at Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in Kerala on Tuesday also, the BJP Kerala leadership alleged that the protests were staged in connivance with the ruling left front in Kerala.

Yediyurappa was on a brief private visit to Kerala to offer prayers at Padmanabhaswami temple in Thiruvananthapuram and Rajarajeswara temple at Kannur district in North

Kerala.

Owing to security reasons, police maintained a high level of confidentiality on the CM’s itinerary.

On Tuesday morning, a group of Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Yediyurappa at Thiruvananthapuram airport, while he was about to leave for Kannur. At Kannur, SFI and Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Yediyurappa. Some activists even managed to reach close to the chief minister’s vehicle despite attempts by the police to stop them.

The protests were staged over CAA as well as death of two people during police action in Mangaluru.

P K Krishnadas, former Kerala state president of the BJP, said the protests were staged in connivance with the left-front government in Kerala. There were serious lapses on the part of Kerala police in ensuring security to the chief minister, he said.

Youth Congress workers had waved black flag at Yediyurappa in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday evening also.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa has said that it is wrong to blame all Keralites after his motorcade was blocked by student activists protesting the recent detention of journalists from Kerala in Mangaluru.

“The incident during my visit to a temple in Kerala was a ploy by vested interests. I have had immense faith in divinity since my early years. This was a personal visit (to the temple). It is wrong to blame all Keralites for misdemeanours of the few. I hope that such an incident in God’s Own Country, does not diminish the dignity of Kerala,” Yediyurappa tweeted hours after the incident.