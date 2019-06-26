BJP slams HDK for threatening protesters in Raichur

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for threatening Yermarus Thermal Power Station employees in Raichur and demanded that he should tender an apology immediately.

“The chief minister’s behaviour shows his arrogance. He has disrespected people of the state. He is refusing to listen to those who voted for Narendra Modi...Is he not the chief minister for the entire state?” BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa sought to know.

In Shivamogga, Yeddyurappa said his party would stage protests at the villagers where the chief minister stays.

Kumaraswamy claims he was doing village stay to listen to the people’s woes. But when people approach him, he threatens to order lathicharge. “This is undemocratic behaviour. If he cannot perform his duties as a chief minister, Kumaraswamy should step down immediately. He has no right to take out his frustration on farmers and workers,” BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said.