BJP to lauch selfie with beneficiaries campaign

BJP women wing president, Geeta Vivekananda on Saturday said that the state BJP would soon launch “Selfie with Beneficiaries” as part of national campaign to highlight the achievements of the “double engine” government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Geeta said that as part of the campaign, BJP leaders will take selfies with 1,000 beneficiaries of various government programmes in each of the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state. “The campaign is not just clicking pictures with beneficiaries or posting them on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook. Instead, along with pictures of beneficiaries, details of each beneficiary will be uploaded on the Narendra Modi App too,” she explained.