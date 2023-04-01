BJP to lauch selfie with beneficiaries campaign

BJP to lauch selfie with beneficiaries campaign

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 01 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 07:38 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

BJP women wing president, Geeta Vivekananda on Saturday said that the state BJP would soon launch “Selfie with Beneficiaries” as part of national campaign to highlight the achievements of the “double engine” government in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Geeta said that as part of the campaign, BJP leaders will take selfies with 1,000 beneficiaries of various government programmes in each of the 224 Assembly constituencies in the state. “The campaign is not just clicking pictures with beneficiaries or posting them on social media sites like Twitter or Facebook. Instead, along with pictures of beneficiaries, details of each beneficiary will be uploaded on the Narendra Modi App too,” she explained.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
BJP
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Chatter over chaats

Chatter over chaats

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

The fount of imagination

The fount of imagination

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

Wine & dine but keen on green

Wine & dine but keen on green

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

How tech can help process Bengaluru's garbage

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

Tom, Zendaya's Munnar 'snap' dubbed 'April fool prank'

 