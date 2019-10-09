BJP to raise NRC, illegal Bangladeshis issue in session

The BJP legislature party meeting on Wednesday resolved to raise the issue of National Registry of Citizen (NRC) and illegal Bangladeshis in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka during the session.

MLC Lahar Singh Siroya, during the meeting, proposed that the government must allow a debate on these issues, sources said. The issues got support from more than 10 BJP leaders, including Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, Minister for Ports and Fisheries and leader of the party in the Upper House, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, BJP MLA from Hiriyur Poornima Ramesh, MLA Aravind Bellad and others.

“The party leaders, including Chief Minister Yediyurappa, resolved to debate the issue and arrive at a consensus,” a BJP leader said.