BJP top brass in no mood to approve state Cabinet rejig

BJP leaders in Delhi are keener on strengthening the organisation for next year’s Assembly elections than any other exercise like Cabinet rejig in Karnataka. This is despite Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s request to the BJP top brass to allow him to rejig his cabinet, with elections getting over in five states.

Though the CM is planning to visit Delhi soon to seek permission, a senior leader in Delhi said the party’s priority will be strengthening the organisation. The party is said to have decided to change its plan to reshuffle state units in election-going states, including Karnataka, said the leader.

Earlier, the CM had requested the party leaders to approve his plan to drop four senior ministers and induct eight legislators into the ministry. At present, there are four vacancies in the cabinet.

Apprehending dissident activities after rejig, some senior leaders are not keen on a cabinet reshuffle now. The party has already started a survey in the state on the popularity of ministers and MLAs among the public.

The party has sought feedback from district and taluk units about the contribution of legislators in strengthening the organisation and on their rapport with party workers. The feedback will include inputs on how many times the MLAs visited the district and taluk offices of the party, how regular he/she was in participating in party activities like popularising the welfare schemes of the state and central governments.

The party has planned division-wise meetings of leaders in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Hubballi in the first phase.

In the next phase, district level and block-level meetings will be held, said the leader, adding that the whole exercise will be completed by May-June.

