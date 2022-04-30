BJP turns Jagalur govt event into an election campaign

BJP seems to have kicked off election campaigning for Assembly polls next year. Yes, the foundation stone laying ceremony of Upper Bhadra project aimed at filling nine lakes in Jagalur taluk and other development projects organised by the district administration in the town on Friday, was more of a BJP campaign than a government event.

Leaders of the ruling party including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa asked people of Jagalur assembly constituency to elect incumbent MLA S V Ramachandra next year.

Addressing the gathering, Bommai asked voters to elect Ramachandra again by a higher margin and give him one more opportunity to serve them. "Not just Jagalur, we need your support across Karnataka. We will make Karnataka the number one state in India," he said. MLA Ramachandra stood beside the chief minister like a candidate seeking support from voters during an election campaign.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa reiterated that he would tour all assembly constituencies in the state to win 150 seats in the next polls. BJP leaders M P Renuakcharya, B A Basavaraj, Murugesh Nirani, N Ravi Kumar also rallied behind the MLA and sought people's support in the next assembly polls.

