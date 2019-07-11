BJP using money, power to break parties: Maya

BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday slammed the BJP for ‘’destabilising’’ opposition governments with ‘’money’’ and ‘’misusing’’ power and sought more stringent anti-defection laws to deal with party-hopping.

‘’BJP has shamed the democracy by blatant use of money and power to engineer defections in Karnataka and Goa. Time has come to make more stringent laws to deal with defections,’’ Mayawati said.

She reiterated her charge that BJP had come to power with the help of ‘’money’’ and ‘’tampering with EVMs’’ (electronic voting machines).‘’The attempt to destabilise the opposition-ruled governments is reflective of BJP’s frustration over its defeat in the Assembly polls in the states between 2018 and 2019,’’ she said.

Mayawati said that her party strongly condemned the attempts to destabilise democratically elected governments in the states by the saffron party.BSP has one MLA in Karnataka and though he has assured support to the Congress-JD (S) coalition government, Mayawati apprehends that the BJP will try to lure him also.

BSP sources have also claimed that the saffron party has been trying to ‘’lure’’ its legislators in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as well. BSP has extended support to the Congress in both these states.