BJP will abide by Guv's decision, says DVS

Union minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said that the BJP would honour whatever the decision the Governor takes in the current political

scenario.

The Union minister, speaking to media persons, here said, “The state is reeling under severe drought. There is no water for people and cattle. In such a situation, it is not just to go for mid-term elections. We will urge the Governor to allow us to form the government as the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in 2018 Assembly polls.”

“I am very surprised to see two MLAs who are the ardent followers of a powerful leader resign. The MLAs in question represent two Assembly segments in my Parliamentary constituency - Bangalore North. The BJP has nothing to do with the resignations of over a dozen MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S),” Sadananda Gowda said replying to a query.