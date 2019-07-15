BJP will form govt in next 4 days, asserts BSY

Jagadish Angadi
Jagadish Angadi, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2019, 22:43pm ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2019, 00:58am ist
BJP State President B S Yeddyurappa with party leaders after the speaker announced that the vote of confidence will happen on Thursday, during the State Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday. PTI photo

State BJP president on Monday said that the BJP would form the government in another four days.

“Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will not be able to prove majority on Thursday. The BJP will form the government once the Coalition government collapses,” he told reporters before leaving for Ramada resort where the saffron party legislators are camping.

Yeddyurappa said that it was certain that the BJP would form the government. The party would respond to the public and deliver pro-public administration.

“Kumaraswamy may deliver a speech in the Assembly and quit once the trust vote is defeated,” he said.

Yeddyurappa stayed at the resort overnight and held meetings with legislators about steps to be followed in the next three days.

Yeddyurappa reportedly told his relatives at Bookanakere village in Mandya district to perform special pujas and rituals at a local temple on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Jagadish Shettar and K S Eshwarappa spoke to the legislators separately expressing confidence that the BJP would soon come to power.

The BJP legislators, led by Shettar and Eshwarappa, played cricket for a while. There was also rendering of folk songs to keep them in a relaxed mood, said the party sources.

