BJP will support disqualified MLAs: Shobha Karandlaje

The disqualified MLAs have helped the BJP to come to the power in Karnataka. The party will support them, said Udupi-Chickmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Karandlaje said, “The party high command has directed to support the disqualified MLAs.

Accordingly, a few BJP ticket aspirants have been given the post to head the Corporations and Boards by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.”

BJP candidates had contested in the assembly constituencies from where recently disqualified MLAs had won. A few of the BJP candidates had secured a considerable amount of votes. A few of the BJP candidates have become powerful in the constituency even after losing the election and have been demanding ticket. CM Yediyurappa had asked them not to demand ticket,” she said.

“It is normal to seek ticket in a democratic setup. The high command decision will be accepted by party workers. All the party workers will work unitedly for the victory of their candidate. We are confident that Mandya MP Sumalatha will support BJP in the by-election,” she said.

Karandlaje said, “The government has been urged to remove Persian and English languages as administrative languages. Kannada language experts will be appealed to provide alternative words to Persian words like Tahsildar, Shirastedar in government setup. A few roads in Bengaluru bear the name of the British. There is no need to remember them. Instead, the government and BBMP will be urged to name such roads after those who had fought for the unification of Karnataka.”

Siddaramaiah flayed

Karandlaje alleged that Opposition leader Siddaramaiah is responsible for the downfall of Congress in Karnataka. As a CM, he had tried to woo one particular caste and religion and introduced Tipu Jayanthi. In the name of school excursion, he sowed the seeds of caste among the schoolchildren.

By blackmailing High Command, he (Siddaramaiah) got the post of Opposition Leader. The Centre is releasing rice and wheat for Anna Bhagya scheme. Anna Bhagya is not his personal achievement. Let him mingle with the people in villages to know the truth, she added.

As a Chief Minister, Yediyurappa has been successful in maintaining law and order. As promised in BJP’s manifesto, the state government dropped Tipu Jayanthi celebrations, she said.