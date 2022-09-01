BJP's misrule is drowning Bengaluru, alleges Congress

'From being the IT and startup capital, the hub for science and technology, Bengaluru today is pothole capital.'

  • Sep 01 2022, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2022, 05:10 ist
Former Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Congress minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday slammed the BJP government for the sorry state of affairs in the flood-hit Bengaluru and blamed the city's infrastructural woes on the '40 per cent commission'.

"From being the IT and startup capital, the hub for science and technology and the most dynamic city in the world, Bengaluru today is pothole capital, drowning city and also the drugs capital," Gowda said at a news conference here.

The Byatarayanapura MLA said Bengaluru does not have governance. "Is there an administrative machinery? Who is responsible for Bengaluru? Whom should we ask?" he said. "The misrule is drowning the city. And, Bengaluru's pathetic condition is because of 40 per cent commission," he said. 

Gowda cited BBMP contractors' complaint that they have to pay cuts as high as 50 per cent. "What will remain for roads and flyovers after paying a 50 per cent cut? In just five years, the image of Bengaluru has taken a beating because of corruption," he said. 

Also read: As if ORR nightmare was not enough, more rains predicted in Bengaluru in next 5 days

According to Gowda, the present government is spending 80 per cent of the money on roads and drains. "But, it's just new bills for old works. The same work gets billed twice and money is being looted," he said. 

"Corruption is so rampant that it is as if there is total protection from PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that those looting money will not face action from IT, CBI or ED," Gowda said. 

The BJP lacks vision for the city, Gowda frowned. "Our government had proposed an elevated road from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal, which the BJP opposed. What is the BJP doing to decongest traffic?" he said.

