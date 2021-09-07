Blackmail charge by MLA false, says IAS officer

Munish Moudgil, Commissioner for Survey, Settlement and Land Records has said the allegations of MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, that an IAS officer was blackmailing him to withdraw his charges in the cloth bag scam, is a total lie.

Mahesh had levelled the charge while speaking to media here on Monday.

“I ordered a survey on August 31 over allegations of MUDA and government land encroachment, other irregularities. The press meet on the bag scam was convened by Mahesh on September 3. This itself exposes the lie,” Moudgil said. “I have discharged my duties as Survey Commissioner in ordering a survey on allegations made in writing by a petitioner. As a matter of principle, I believe and uphold that any allegation must be enquired and decided on merit. The statement of Mahesh is false”.