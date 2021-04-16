Blast in RTPS capacity transformer

DHNS
DHNS, Shakthinagar,
  • Apr 16 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2021, 23:55 ist
Fire and emergency services personnel extinguish the fire which broke out in a capacity transformer of the eighth unit of RTPS at Shakthinagar in Raichur. Credit: special arrangement

A blast occurred in a capacity transformer of the eighth unit of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) here on Thursday. 

The 250 MW-capacity eighth unit had resumed functioning after repair work just two days ago. Earlier, the thermal power production had been suspended in the unit following a technical snag for a year. The reason for the blast is said to be a heavy load on the transformer at 9.30 am.

The fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

RTPS chief executive director K V Venkatachalapathi also inspected the site and directed the officials to take up repair work immediately. 

Explosion
Raichur Thermal Power Station

