Blast in RTPS capacity transformer

A blast occurred in a capacity transformer of the eighth unit of Raichur Thermal Power Station (RTPS) here on Thursday.

The 250 MW-capacity eighth unit had resumed functioning after repair work just two days ago. Earlier, the thermal power production had been suspended in the unit following a technical snag for a year. The reason for the blast is said to be a heavy load on the transformer at 9.30 am.

The fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

RTPS chief executive director K V Venkatachalapathi also inspected the site and directed the officials to take up repair work immediately.