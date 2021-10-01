Blockchain for property data: Pilot launch soon

The state government, which was in the process of developing a blockchain technology-based system for online property documentation, is all set to launch the new system in a week’s time.

To begin with, the government will implement it in two sub-registrar offices in the state on a pilot basis. One in Tumakuru’s Gubbi sub-registrar office and another one in Davangere’s Jagalur sub-registrar office, according to officials in the revenue department. Once the pilot is successful, the system will be extended across the state.

Speaking to DH, Additional Chief Secretary (e-governance), Rajeev Chawla said the software was ready and the security testing had already been done. The government will begin the pilot in seven to ten days, he said.

DH had in January 2021 reported that the government was developing the blockchain-based system for online property documentation. Developed in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, this new system assures tamper-proof documentation of properties. By providing electronic storage of data, it allows users to access the data through a security pin. In essence, it is being brought in to ensure there is no unauthorised tweaking of records.

According to revenue department data, there have been at least 15 cases of fraud and data tampering in property registration and documentation in the last three years.

