B'luru US consulate will help lakhs of people: Tejasvi Surya

Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday said that US decision to establish its consulate in Bengaluru would not only help travelers, but also boost trade between the two countries.
Addressing a news conference with Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan, Surya noted that he had worked along with his fellow MPs and other leaders to get the consulate in the city, which he said was a big demand from US-goers.
The US consulate in Bengaluru would help at least 4-5 lakh travelers from the city, he said.
