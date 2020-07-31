Board for unorganised workers on cards

The state government is planning to set up a board for unorganised workers on the lines of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar said that a bill would be tabled in the next Assembly session for constituting a board for unorganised workers. He was speaking at a meeting of the labour department and representatives of labour unions here on Friday.

The minister said that factories should survive the Covid pandemic and the jobs of labourers too need to be protected. He emphasised on the need for cordial relationship between the management and labourers in this regard.