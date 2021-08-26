Bomma-led panel to monitor Jal Jeevan Mission

Bomma-led panel to monitor Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka

A high-level committee will ensure that the works are implemented on time

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 26 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 22:51 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI file photo

Keen on speeding up works under the Jal Jeevan Mission which promises drinking water taps in all rural households, the state government has now constituted a monitoring committee led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to monitor the progress of the Mission.

According to a government order in this regard, a high-level committee led by the CM will ensure that the works are implemented on time. The 12-member committee includes K S Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and P Ravikumar, Chief Secretary, among other senior IAS officers. 

