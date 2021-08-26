Bomma-led panel to monitor Jal Jeevan Mission in Karnataka

Keen on speeding up works under the Jal Jeevan Mission which promises drinking water taps in all rural households, the state government has now constituted a monitoring committee led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to monitor the progress of the Mission.

According to a government order in this regard, a high-level committee led by the CM will ensure that the works are implemented on time. The 12-member committee includes K S Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and P Ravikumar, Chief Secretary, among other senior IAS officers.