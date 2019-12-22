Bommai dismisses rumours on ‘CAA in Jan’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Sunday, dismissed rumours that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in Karnataka from January.

Speaking to reporters at the Vidhana Soudha, he said that the reports on the implementation of CAA from January were misleading. “These rumours are the cause for unrest and are being used to instigate people,” he said. To a question, he said that the dates will be announced prior to the Central government’s decision to implement the Act.

“The Bill was passed in both Houses of Parliament and the President has given his assent. However, the Centre has not announced any dates for implementation. There are petitions in Supreme Court challenging the Act. We will take a call based on directions issued by the Centre,” he said.