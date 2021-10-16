Bommai praising RSS to protect his CM chair: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to protect his CM chair is singing praises of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi Airport, en-route to Hangal for campaigning for by-polls, Siddaramaiah said neither S R Bommai nor Basavaraj Bommai has their roots in RSS. However, to continue in the CM post, Bommai, under the pressure of RSS bosses, is parsing the organisation.

The former chief minister also clarified that there is no question of joining hands with BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa to start a new political front.

“That is a blatant lie being spread by former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy. I will never join hands with Yediyurappa who comes from an RSS background,” he said and reiterated that if anyone can prove ‘the secrete meeting’ with Yediyurappa, he would retire from active politics.

“As a Congressman, who upholds secularism and democratic values, I can never be on the RSS and BJP side, which are exactly opposite to my principles,” he said.

Modi’s gift

Commenting on India’s slip in the Global Hunger Index from 94 in 2020 to 101 this year, Siddaramaiah said this is a gift Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the people of India. “Ever since Modi administration took over, India’s performance in major developmental indexes have fallen,” he said.

Responding to H D Kumaraswamy’s charges that the Anna Bhagya scheme has made people lazy, the Congress leader hit back by saying that he would not take comments from those whose tummy is full. “Has any of the poor said they do not want Anna Bhagya scheme? The scheme was meant for them and it has benefited several families,” he said.

Should read Tippu well

Responding to Congress MLC C M Ibrahim’s charges that Congress uses Muslim leaders and do not allow them to grow, Siddaramaiah asked which party has made Ibrahim MLC? "The party high command and elected MLAs will decide on who will become the next chief minister from Congress."

He also refuted the charges that Congress used Tippu Sultan’s birth anniversary for political gains. “Ibrahim should read more about Tippu before making a comment. I will ask him to get more information about Tippu,” he said.

