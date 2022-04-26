Bommai promises funds for Upper Krishna Project Phase III

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the government would allocate funds for relocation of villages, reconstruction, rehabilitation and land acquisition works once the Centre issued gazette notification on the verdict of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I.
“The Centre may issue gazette notification of the verdict in three months. The government will immediately allocate funds for relocation of villages, reconstruction, rehabilitation and land acquisition work,” Bommai said here.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?
Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout
Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost
Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala
Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN
Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far