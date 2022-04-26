CM promises funds for Upper Krishna Project Phase III

Bommai promises funds for Upper Krishna Project Phase III

DHNS
DHNS, Vijayapura,
  • Apr 26 2022, 23:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 02:25 ist
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH File Photo

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the government would allocate funds for relocation of villages, reconstruction, rehabilitation and land acquisition works once the Centre issued gazette notification on the verdict of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I.

“The Centre may issue gazette notification of the verdict in three months. The government will immediately allocate funds for relocation of villages, reconstruction, rehabilitation and land acquisition work,” Bommai said here.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
basavaraj bommai
upper krishna project

Related videos

What's Brewing

Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?

Where will Elon Musk get cash for Twitter?

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Twitter flooded with CEO Parag memes after Musk buyout

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Pricier barley, costly packaging set to spike beer cost

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Car owner penalised for not wearing helmet in Kerala

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Sand is world's second most exploited resource: UN

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

Buttler tons to Kohli ducks: IPL's highs & lows so far

 