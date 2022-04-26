Bommai promises funds for Upper Krishna Project Phase III

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the government would allocate funds for relocation of villages, reconstruction, rehabilitation and land acquisition works once the Centre issued gazette notification on the verdict of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-I.

“The Centre may issue gazette notification of the verdict in three months. The government will immediately allocate funds for relocation of villages, reconstruction, rehabilitation and land acquisition work,” Bommai said here.

Check out latest DH videos here