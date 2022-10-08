Bommai promises more funds for Sadhguru’s ‘Save Soil’ movement

The government had released Rs 100 crore for the ‘Save Soil’ global movement launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and the government was ready to sanction more funds, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Naga Mantapa constructed by the Isha Yoga Centre near Jalari Narasimhaswamy Hill close to Avalgurki in Chikkaballapur district.

The movement has been launched to address soil crisis by bringing together people from around the world to stand up for soil health, and supporting leaders of all nations to frame national policies for increasing organic content in cultivable soil.

“Sadhguru knows saving soil means saving human beings and hence, he has launched the movement. He has vowed to double income of farmers of Chikkaballapur district. His initiatives for the farming community will be extended across the state,” Bommai said.

“Sadhguru started the centre within a short span of time based on my request to start a centre in Chikkaballapur district. Farmers should visit the centre and adopt initiatives implemented by it,” Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said, “There is a plan to start Sanskrit, Yoga schools and a leadership academy. We have decided to constitute Farmer Producer Organisation to increase farmers’ income. Many such organisations have been formed across the country and farmers’ income has gone up by 800%.” “The 112-foot tall Adiyogi statue was erected and installed in just over four months,” he added.