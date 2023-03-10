Bommai, Shobha to head key BJP poll panels 

BJP national president J P Nadda appointed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as chairperson of a 25-member election campaign committee for the upcoming Legislative Assembly election, on Friday.

Nadda also approved a 14-member election management committee headed by Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje. This is her first active role in the affairs of the BJP in the state since her election to Lok Sabha in 2014.

BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa, arguably the tallest Lingayat leader for the party, has found a place in the election campaign committee along with his son and party vice-president B Y Vijayendra.

While this is seen as Yediyurappa's upper hand at a time when BJP leaders have made it clear that the Lingayat strongman is crucial for the party to retain hold on Karnataka, it is also being viewed as a setback as Bommai will be helming the campaign.

Bommai's appointment raised some eyebrows given that he is the chief minister and the face of the BJP government.

There are several other takeaways from the two committees. Chief among them is the BJP’s effort to connect with the two dominant communities - the Lingayats and Vokkaligas.

Bommai comes from Kittur Karnataka and is a Sadar-Lingayat, which is said to be a decisive grouping in at least three districts of that region.

Karandlaje is a Vokkaliga. As convener of the election management committee, she will have a crucial role as 20 sub-committees are likely to be constituted to implement the party’s poll offensive, sources said. Karandlaje is a warhorse who comes from the RSS stable.

Senior BJP leader Ganesh Karnik expressed happiness over Karandlaje’s new role. He told DH that her past work at the grassroots level and her familiarity with the state and organisation as party general secretary could have helped her get the new job.

"It makes me very happy to see a leader like her getting due. This is what sets BJP apart from other parties," he said.

The BJP has tried to give space to include all prominent leaders, such as former ministers Ramesh Jarkiholi and Aravind Limbavali. BJP vice-president Tejaswini Ananthkumar, too, is in the election management committee under Karandlaje.

Apart from Yediyurappa, two former chief ministers- D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar - have been made members of the campaign committee.

Firebrand MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is not in either of the two committees.