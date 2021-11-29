CM should quit if ministers have no faith in him: DKS

Bommai should quit if his ministers have no faith in him: DKS

Shivakumar was reacting to Eshwarappa's statement on Nirani as next chief minister

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 29 2021, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 10:05 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should tender resignation if the members of his Cabinet have no faith in him, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has said.

Reacting to Eshwarappa's statement on Nirani as next chief minister, Shivakumar said that Yediyurappa quit his post when the BJP legislators and ministers had no confidence in him. "Bommai too should not occupy the post if ministers and legislators have no confidence in him."

Shivakumar said that the BJP had no idea of governance and administration had collapsed completely in the state. He said that senior leader of the party S R Patil had all the qualification and leadership abilities to contest MLC elections. "We too had the intention of giving him a ticket. But, he has not been fielded with a foresight. He will be given more responsibility in the party in the coming days," Shivakumar said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

D K Shivakumar
Congress
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dravid defends timing of declaration

Dravid defends timing of declaration

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

CDC bats for Covid booster jab for all adults above 18

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Pentagon Chief orders new inquiry into Syria airstrike

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi claims record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

News agencies create joint 'European Newsroom'

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

Club World Cup to be held in UAE in February

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

South Africa returnee from Chandigarh Covid positive

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Sharjeel's speech did not incite violence: Allahabad HC

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

Who is Parag Agrawal, Twitter's new CEO?

 