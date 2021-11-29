Bommai should quit if his ministers have no faith in him: DKS

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should tender resignation if the members of his Cabinet have no faith in him, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar has said.

Reacting to Eshwarappa's statement on Nirani as next chief minister, Shivakumar said that Yediyurappa quit his post when the BJP legislators and ministers had no confidence in him. "Bommai too should not occupy the post if ministers and legislators have no confidence in him."

Shivakumar said that the BJP had no idea of governance and administration had collapsed completely in the state. He said that senior leader of the party S R Patil had all the qualification and leadership abilities to contest MLC elections. "We too had the intention of giving him a ticket. But, he has not been fielded with a foresight. He will be given more responsibility in the party in the coming days," Shivakumar said.

