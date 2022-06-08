Bommai slams Tamil Nadu govt, says CWMA supreme on Mekedatu project

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday, slammed the Tamil Nadu government, for approaching the Supreme Court, seeking direction to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), not to take up discussion on the Detailed Project Report (DPR), prepared by Karnataka for the construction of a reservoir across River Kaveri, in Mekedatu.

The Chief Minister was speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport, in Mandakalli, near here. He said, the Tamil Nadu government filed a miscellaneous application. They have to issue a notice to us and we will reply promptly and correctly.

The Chief Minister said, the Tamil Nadu government does not have jurisdiction to direct the Union government on what to do and what not to do. CWMA, which is the Supreme Court ordered body, has the power to give clearance to any project. The authority had conducted 17 meetings in this regard, he added.

The Tamil Nadu government filed the petition after the CWMA included discussions on Mekedatu project DPR in the agenda for its 16th meeting, in New Delhi, on June 17, 2021.

It has to be noted that Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project, contending that the construction of a new reservoir across Kaveri is against the 2007 final award by CWDT and the 2018 verdict of the Supreme Court.