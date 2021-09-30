Bommai starts 'Thursday meeting' with BJP legislators

Several BJP legislators met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday to air their grievances on issues pertaining to their constituencies.

"Beginning from Cauvery water supply to road infrastructure and issues related to BDA, we discussed everything in detail. We will again meet to consider possible solutions to all the issues raised," said one legislator.

Another legislator requesting anonymity, said they had discussed how the government should focus on strengthening infrastructure in Urban Local Bodies, as these will be key for the next elections. "Several ULBs have not received funds at all. The CM must focus on this," the MLA said.

The CM is said to have assured the MLAs that he would prioritise drinking water, MNREGS and lake rejuvenation works for release of funds. The CM is also believed to have told the MLAs that funds will be released while keeping in mind the financial constraints imposed by Covid-19.

Some legislators who spoke to DH said the CM had set good precedent with the Thursday meetings as the legislators felt heard. The MLAs are hoping for follow-up meetings with Bommai to take forward the issues they flagged in the meeting.

The Thursday meeting was based on a decision taken in the legislature party meeting held recently, where the Chief Minister had assured to set aside time to meet legislators every week. MLAs including Masale Jayaram, Belli Prakash, M Krishnappa, Umanath Kotian, S Raghu, Preetham Gowda, Ravi Sumbramanya, MLC H Vishwanath were among those who met the CM on Thursday.

