Bommai wants big reforms in Home Dept

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday stated that drastic reforms in Home Department would be brought in coming days, by adapting modern technology, and by the modernisation of weaponry and policing.

"I have already discussed the issue with Finance Department secretary, and higher police officials. Reforms in recruitment, training, facilities, morale boosting and other levels are needed in the department," he said.

Bommai told media persons here that steps would be taken to apply the state pay commission recommendations to the staff of Fire & Emergency Services Department and Prisons Department also, while Auradkar Committee recommendations are also included in the pay commission report.

For festivals

Bommai said, SPs and IGs are asked to take adequate security measures so that peace is not disturbed during Ganesh Chaturthi and Muharram festivals, especially in sensitive areas.

High-alert is already being observed based on the inputs of Central and State intelligence, and all details in this regard cannot be revealed, he said.

Policing plays a major role in welfare state. I have asked officials to treat common people who come to police stations harmoniously, and to take strict action against criminals and anti-social elements, Bommai added.