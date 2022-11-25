Border issue raked up to divert attention from Guv’s comments on Shivaji, says Raut

The Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute has been raked up in a scripted manner to divert people's attention from the insulting comments on Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

"There is a wave of anger in Maharashtra over the remarks made by the Governor and Trivedi. To divert the attention, (Karnataka Chief Minister) Basavaraj Bommai raked up the issue and made statements regarding claims on territory in Maharashtra," Raut said.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has threatened a bandh to protest against the Governor’s statement and had urged all "Maharashtra-premi" people to come together. In this regard, Raut also met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The three Maha Vikas Aghadi partners - the Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - are yet to take a call collectively.

Raut further said that earlier Koshyari had insulted Marathi-speaking people with his comment that Mumbai will not remain the country’s financial capital if Gujaratis and Marwaris left the city. "Similarly, to divert the attention, I was arrested," said Raut, who was in jail for 100 days - and currently on bail in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

"This script is ready for them….people will not forget the insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj no matter how much you try" he said.