Bound by party decision: Deputy CM Laxman Savadi

Amid uncertainty over his political future, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said that he is bound by the decisions of the party with respect to the upcoming byelections to the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Savadi, who is currently unelected, is staring at a possibility of being shunted out of the Cabinet, if he is not elected to either Legislative Assembly or the Council by the end of February. Savadi lost the Assembly polls last year from Athani against Congress' disqualified rebel Mahesh Kumathalli.

Speaking to reporters in the city, Savadi said that he will abide by the decisions of the party and dismissed claims that he is opposed to the candidature of Congress-JD(S) rebels.

"There is no difference of opinion within the party regarding tickets to the disqualified MLAs. However, since their case is in Supreme Court, a decision on inducting them to the party will be taken only after the Court pronounces its order. We will welcome them and provide opportunities," he said.

To a question on Kagwad BJP leader Raju Kage insisting that he will contest the polls, Savadi said that party will dissuade him from taking any such decision. "We will make sure that he stays with the party," he said.