Boy murdered over fight while playing ludo game in Karnataka

K'taka boy murdered over fight while playing ludo game

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Afzalpur(Kalaburagi),
  • Jun 09 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 22:02 ist
Credit: Pixabay Photo

A 22-year-old youth stabbed a 16-year-old-boy to death over a fight that ensued while playing a ludo online game at Mashyal village of the taluk on Wednesday night.

The name of the deceased is Shamaraya Pareet and the accused is Sachin Kirasavalagi, the police informed.

The fight ensued between them over winning the game. The brother of Sharamaya pacified the duo and sent them home. A quarrel again took place between Shamaraya and Sachin. Angry Sachin bought a knife from his home and stabbed Shamaraya's chest, killing him on the spot, the police explained. 

Dharmaraj Pareet, the brother of the deceased lodged a complaint at Afzalpur police station.

Deputy superintendent of police Ravindra Shiroor and circle inspector Jagadevappa Pala visited the spot and arrested the accused.

