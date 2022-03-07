Brain Health Initiative to provide care for neuro disorders in Karnataka

Karnataka Brain Health Initiative, recently launched by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, and its pilot projects in Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru South will soon provide a diagnosis of common neurological disorders by medics (doctors) based on laboratory and brain imaging investigations.

Chronic progressive diseases, like dementia, encephalitis, meningitis and traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, are the key causes of concern due to their high burden in the state. Nine out of 10 persons in the state suffer from one or more of eight such conditions.

In Karnataka, stroke, headache disorders and epilepsy contribute to 70.1 per cent of the crude burden of DALYs (Disability adjusted life years) due to neurological disorders. DALY is a measure of overall disease burden, expressed as the number of years lost due to ill-health, disability or early death.

Dr Rajani Parthasarathy, deputy director, Mental Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, "NITI Aayog, along with NIMHANS, has suggested conducting pilot projects in urban and rural areas recognising the need to improve care and reduce the burden of neurological disorders in the community."

The initiative was launched on January 25. The health department, NIMHANS along with BBMP, will provide evidence-based training and management strategies for common neurological diseases like stroke, headache, epilepsy and dementia for use across primary, secondary, and tertiary care centres.

This will facilitate early diagnosis, reduce the treatment gap and levels of disability due to neurological disease in the community. "The main outcome will be to develop a model of care that can be implemented at the national level to improve patient care and impact policy change towards improved care for brain disorders," Parthasarathy said.

The diseases mostly contributing to disability burden are stroke, headache disorders, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, dementia and cerebral palsy. There is, however, low awareness, and currently, the diagnostic and treatment gap for neurological disorders ranges from 50 per cent to 90 per cent in the country.

