Breach of privilege: Sandur tahsildar shunted out

Karnataka decided Wednesday to transfer Sandur tahsildar H G Rashmi after an uproar by Congress MLAs who accused her of breaching privilege.

The tahsildar was relieved from duty without a new posting after Congress legislators entered the well of the Legislative Assembly and demanded her suspension.

The issue was raised in the Assembly by former minister and Sandur MLA E Tukaram after seeking to move a privilege motion. He said that he had written to the government in March this year after the tahsildar "insulted" him on multiple occasions. Though Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Law Minister JC Madhuswamy assured action, she continued to be tahsildar, he charged.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah urged the government to suspend the tahsildar and initiate disciplinary action. Bommai responded saying that such cases occurred "once in a while" and that the government would transfer the official and conduct an inquiry. "Based on the enquiry report, we will take action," he said.

However, the Congress was adamant about the official's suspension. Congress MLAs jumped into the well for a demonstration. The House was adjourned for ten minutes, following which Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the official will be relieved immediately. "We will seek a report within a month and take action. We will not post her anywhere," he said, after which Congress MLAs withdrew their protest.

