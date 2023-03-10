Bribe case: Channagiri MLA grilled for six hours

The Lokayukta police questioned Channagiri MLA for almost six hours on Friday and served another notice to him to appear before the investigating officer (IO) on Monday.

According to Lokayukta police, K Madal Virupakshappa appeared before the IO around 2 pm on Friday and he was questioned till 8 pm.

"He is telling us that he doesn't know about the bribe received by his son and other money seized from a private office on Crescent Road on March 2. Virupakshappa remains tightlipped to the questions or denies the allegations. He even says that it is a conspiracy against him. Hence, he has been asked to appear before the IO again on Monday," the Lokayukta police said.

Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar M V, who is arrested and lodged in prison, will also be taken into custody on Monday. Both the father and son will be questioned together and separately.

"If Virupakshappa doesn't cooperate for the investigation Monday too, we will discuss the necessary action to be taken with our senior officials," said an officer. On the other hand, the Lokayukta police had a discussion to approach the Supreme Court (SC) to file an application for the cancellation of the anticipatory bail, but they are yet to make any move. According to the police, Virupakshappa went to his advocate on Friday too, before he appeared before IO for interrogation.

Virupakshappa was questioned by the police on Thursday also. He is accused number 1 in the trap case, in which his son was caught taking Rs 40 lakh bribe.