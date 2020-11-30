Brickbats on Twitter for BSY over Lingayat corporation

Akram Mohammad
Akram Mohammad, DHNS,
  • Nov 30 2020, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 03:58 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Twitterati trended #CasteMinisterBSY on Sunday, as part of an online campaign criticising the government's decision to allocate Rs 500 crore for Veerashaiva-Linagayat Development Corporation.

Critics on social media came down hard on the government over its decision and accused Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa of pursuing caste politics. 

One user @MilanaNeela wrote: Chief Minister has became the face of the same system against whom Sharanas such as Basavanna, Akkamahadevi and Allamaprabhu wrote vachanas.

Suchindra (@suchisow9) criticised the decision, saying "When people are going through unprecedented hardships with livelihoods that have been affected by the corona Virus pandemic and floods, our castiest CM yeddi granted 500 Crore to Veerashaiva Lingayat(s).

Bharat P (@Bharathpkgl) took a satirical dig at the government's announcement. "If unemployment was a caste, then we could get a development corporation for that?," he said.

BS Yediyurappa
Twitter
Karnataka

