Bride fined for not wearing mask in Karnataka

DHNS 
DHNS , Konanuru ,
  • Apr 25 2021, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 20:12 ist
Tahsildar Y M Renukumar imposed a fine on the bride, who was found not wearing a mask during the wedding ceremony, violating the covid guidelines, at Konanuru, in Hassan district, on Sunday.

Renukumar, who was on an inspection on Sunday, visited Swagat Convention Hall, at Ramanathapura, where a wedding was being held/ He found the bride not wearing the mask and imposed on-the-spot fine and issued a receipt for the same. He also ensured that the young bride wore a mask.

Similarly, the authorities, including revenue inspector, gram panchayat development officer and others, imposed fine on many, who were roaming without wearing masks at several places in Ramanathapura.

