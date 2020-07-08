Bridge course on Chandana channel for class 8-10 students

The Department of Public Instruction is all set to launch a bridge course for students of classes 8, 9 and 10 through Chandana channel to engage students during this Covid-19 crisis even as uncertainty over reopening of schools

continued.

After looking at the video contents prepared by the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “We will soon launch bridge course through Chandana channel and we have also requested for a dedicated channel to conduct recorded classes.”

These recorded classes will be telecast both in Kannada and English medium to reach students across the

state.

Meanwhile, the minister reiterated that the government had not taken any decision about reopening of schools. Following rumours about reopening of schools, which went viral on various social media platforms, the minister issued a

clarification.