Bridge submerged in Karnataka village as river Krishna swells

After 1.83 lakh cusecs water was released from Narayanapur dam, the Sheelahalli bridge connecting Nadugadde village has been submerged.

The road which connects Lingasgur via Yalagundi, Hanchinal, Yaragod and Kadadaragaddi has been closed. Due to this, people have to travel and additional 20 km to reach Lingasgur.

A bridge near Jaladurga will also be under water if the flow touches 5 lakh cusecs.