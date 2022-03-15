Bring Sainik school under ambit of Defence Ministry: MP

Karnataka BJP Rajya Sabha member Eranna Kadadi on Tuesday urged the Centre to bring the Sainik School set by Karnataka Government in Belagavi district to the ambit of the Ministry of Defence.

The Karnataka Government is setting up Sainik School at Sangolli village in Bailahongal Taluk and will spend Rs 230 crore for the project, he said in Rajya Sabha during zero hour.

The BJP leader also sadi that if the school was brought under the ambit of the Ministry of Defence, it would be good to provide quality education to students of this region. He also demanded the school to be named after revolutionary Sangolli Rayanna

