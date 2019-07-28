BSP files plea against Mahesh

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA from Kollegal, N Mahesh, is in the dock after the party filed a petition with Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar. The petition was filed after Mahesh skipped the vote of confidence that brought down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, despite instructions from the BSP leadership to vote in favour of the coalition.

Ramesh Kumar, responding to questions at a news conference on Sunday, confirmed that the BSP high command had written to him regarding its MLA and said that he was yet to look into the issue. "The petition was received on Saturday evening and I have not gone through it yet," he said.