BSY bats for investment to improve rural economy

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday urged to investors at the World Economic Forum, Davos, to base their investments and industries for creating more jobs that are farmer-oriented in rural areas.

Following a presentation by 2000 Watt (Switzerland-based company) involved in smart cities development and food processing clusters, the CM suggested the investors to look at the economic development of farmers and rural masses along with their growth, so as to curb farmer suicides.

“Definitely we want new projects and investments. Our purpose is to boost the state’s economy and provide jobs for the youth to make them self sustainable”, he said, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The chief minister was also keen on value addition to farm produces to boost farm economy and expressed interest in 2000 Watt company’s proposal to develop food clusters in rural areas.

Earlier, ReNew Power delegates had expressed interest in setting up solar power plants in barren lands of the state, particularly in North Karnataka region. “We are planning to set up power storage batteries and gadgets to store the power produced in excess of the state’s demand,” Samanth Sinha, CEO of the firm, said.

The CM also held talks with Volvo president Hanka Angwel, who visited the Karnataka Pavilion at the WEF.