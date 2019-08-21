BSY battles disgruntlement post Cabinet expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appears to have switched on his firefighting mode to douse the embers of disgruntlement burning within the BJP as a result of the induction of 17 ministers into his Cabinet.

Party legislators Umesh Katti (Hukkeri), MP Renukacharya (Honnali), Ramappa Lamani (Shirahatti), Raju Gowda (Shorapur) among others have made their disgruntlement public for not being made ministers.

Yediyurappa told reporters that he will speak to those who are upset. “For one hour yesterday (Tuesday), I held talks with Katti. He’s upset that he should’ve been given a ministerial berth, which is natural. We’ll try to remedy that,” he said, adding that he would also reach out to Renukacharya, who is sulking.

On Wednesday, ministerial aspirants Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Bijapur City), CM Udasi (Hangal) and Raju Gowda met Yediyurappa.

According to sources, Yediyurappa tried convincing the likes of Katti and Yatnal that they will be considered when the Cabinet is expanded later on. Inducting more Lingayats may send out the wrong message, Yediyurappa is said to have told them.

Earlier in the day, Renukacharya told reporters that he was upset over the induction of Laxman Savadi into the Cabinet. “Weren’t there other MLAs? Katti has won 8 times. Why not him? Davangere has six MLAs. Why not one of them? There’d have been respect if someone who won had been inducted. But today, people are pontificating at the induction of someone who lost,” Renukacharya said. Savadi lost the Assembly polls last year from the Athani constituency.

Renukacharya, a former minister, clarified that he will not move against the party. “Till the time Yediyurappa is in politics, I will be like his son with him. I will never betray him and the party,” he said. “If my pride is hurt, I will resign instead of knocking on someone else’s doors,” he said, on reports that he would contact former CM HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S).

Katti also ruled out deserting the BJP for not being made a minister. “I was a minister in the JH Patel Cabinet between 1996 and 1999. In 2008, I joined the BJP through Operation Lotus and served as minister till 2013. Both times, I was lauded for doing well. I'm still trying to be a minister, but if I’m not lucky, what can anyone do? But I’m saying repeatedly, I’m not disgruntled,” Katti said.

Senior MLA Ramappa Lamani minced no words about his disgruntlement. “I should’ve become a minister, but there’s still time,” he said. “I’m also trying to become the head of a board or corporation so that I can serve people.”