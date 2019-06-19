BSY denies poaching of MLAs, asks CM to reveal details

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa on Wednesday denied that his party was poaching MLAs of the rival parties and demanded that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should reveal the name of JD(S) MLA who was offered Rs 10 crores.

“The BJP is not involved in any poaching operation. The chief minister should clarify as to who from the BJP made the offer and to whom. Otherwise, it amounts to humiliating his own party MLAs,” Yeddyurappa told reporters on seeking his reaction on Kumaraswamy’s claim on Tuesday that the BJP had been trying to lure JD(S) MLAs by offering Rs 10 crores.

Kumaraswamy is holding the responsible post. It is unbecoming of him to make baseless accusations, he added.

Former deputy chief minister R Ashoka said Kumaraswamy made the false accusation on the BJP in order to divert the attention of people from scams in the coalition government. Kumaraswamy has, of late, made it a habit to accuse the BJP without any basis, he added.

On the Congress dissolving KPCC office-bearers, he said, “The Congress is in trouble for having joined hands with the JD(S). The factional feud has begun in the grand old party and it will soon disintegrate in the state.”