BSY expands Karnataka Cabinet, brings in 4 new faces

After a long delay, 17 ministers were finally inducted to the Karnataka government led by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa here on Tuesday. Despite a balancing act by the BJP, a majority of the berths have been bagged by Lingayats, apart from four MLAs who are first-time ministers.

Yediyurappa has come under criticism from the opposition as 'one-man government', as he was the only member of the state cabinet since he was sworn-in on July 26.

While portfolios are yet to be allotted, the ministers sworn-in today include BJP’s Govind Karajol, K S Eshwarappa, R Ashok, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Laxman Savadi, Jagadish Shettar, B Sriramulu, S Suresh Kumar, V Somanna, C T Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, J C Madhuswamy, C C Patil, Prabhu Chauhan and Shashikala Jolle, and independent legislator H Nagesh.

Savadi and CC Patil, who were both a part of BSY's previous cabinet, had resigned in 2012 after the controversial porngate episode in Vidhana Soudha.

Induction of Savadi also indicates that he would contest from Athani, whose MLA Mahesh Kumatahalli was disqualified under Anti-Defection Law.

The legislators who will be ministers for the first time are Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Prabhu Chauhan, J C Madhuswamy and Shashikala Jolle.

Reacting to the announcement, Eshwarappa said that his first priority would be to respond to flood-affected victims in the state. "I thank Prime minister Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Yediyurappa for this opportunity," he said.

R Ashok advised other legislators who have not been inducted to the cabinet to not lose hope. "Everyone will be given an opportunity in the coming days," he said.